Punjab Govt to Launch Hybrid Buses for Metro This Year

According to media reports, Punjab government has directed the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) to procure and run hybrid buses for the Metro Bus initiative.

The government has further directed the PMTA to issue tenders for this by next month as the province seeks to have a new agreement in place because the current agreement will expire by the end of this year.

The government has also indicated that under the new tender, they will look for a company that will be willing to agree to a lesser amount than the one listed in the current agreement.

The current arrangement has been in place for the past 8 years. The company managing the Metro Bus service has received subsidies in the excess of PKR 13 billion.

The government has asked the PTMA to float the tenders by the end of next month so that whichever company wins the tender has time to put the hybrid buses in place.

