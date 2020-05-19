Transporters Refuse to Follow SOPs Issued by the Govt

Transporters in Punjab have refused to resume intercity public transport services in the province under the SOPs issued by the government after easing the lockdown restrictions.

Asmatullah Niazi, Chairman of All Pakistan Transport Owners Association, has said that it is impossible to resume normal services in Punjab under the conditions of discounted fares and 50% occupancy to ensure social distancing.

In a situation where the government wants us to run buses with 50pc passenger occupancy and discount in fares, we are unable to run buses.

On the other hand, secretary Punjab transport, Asad Gilani, claims that intercity transport services have partially resumed in Punjab.

Asad Gilani has clarified that the Punjab government did not impose any condition of 50% occupancy of the vehicle. The government only asked the transporters for a 20% reduction in fare per seat. However, the transporters declined to accept this demand of the government.

KP

Intercity transport in KP has resumed after leaders of public transport associations around the province pledged to adhere to SOPs issued by the provincial government.

KP transporters have also submitted an affidavit for compliance and implementation of the SOPs agreed with the provincial government.

Sindh

Sindh government has announced to restore intercity public transport and ride-hailing services in the province after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Last week, the Sindh government had declined to allow public transport and ride-hailing services to resume due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Sindh Transport Minister, Syed Awais Shah, has said:

Intercity transport and ride-hailing services will be allowed to operate only under the agreed SOPs, which have to be followed both by transporters and passengers for the safety and health of everyone.

Balochistan

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Khan Alyani, has decided not to restore transport services in the province after local transmission in the province crossed the 94% mark recently.

Resuming transport without adhering to SOPs would cause the spread of COVID-19 in villages and remote parts of the province.

CM Balochistan has also urged citizens not to travel unnecessarily as it could prove conducive for the Coronavirus to spread.