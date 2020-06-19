Punjab Launches Pakistan’s First Ever Paperless Driver’s License System

In a recent, rather promising development, the Government of Punjab has introduced a paperless driver’s license issuing system for the convenience of the general public. The facility has been made available in Pakistan for the first time ever, which is an admirable achievement for the PTI-led government.

Reports state that this introduction of a brand new system is a result of a collaboration between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Central Police Office Rawalpindi.

The system is believed to be highly efficient and convenient as it offers the issuance of a learner’s permit without requiring any physical documentation, with the exception of a computerized CNIC. Also, the renewal of licenses will be done via a computerized system as well, in a quicker and more efficient fashion.

The only requirement on the license holder’s part, will be of providing the computerized CNIC and the registration fee, which is all fairly standard.

It is indeed quite fortuitous for this development to take place during such testing times. With the coronavirus wreaking havoc across the country (and the world), it is best that each department ensures a quick and efficient solution for the general public to avoid long queues to ensure their safety.

This is a significant development under the regime of PTI, and one of the boxes ticked off in their vision of digitizing Pakistan. And if we are to remain optimistic, this is perhaps just one of many more developments promised by the government that would change the country for the better.