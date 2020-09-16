Punjab Govt. Renews Contract for Lahore Metro Bus At A 43% Lower Rate

Punjab government and Albayrak Group, a Turkish conglomerate and the current operator of the metro bus service, have signed the contract extension for the procurement, operations, and maintenance of the Lahore Metro at a significantly lower rate.

According to Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar, Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) has renewed the contract of Lahore Metro for the next 4 years at a rate of Rs. 304 per kilometer.

In September 2012, PMTA and Albayrak Group had signed an 8-year contract of Lahore Metro at a rate of Rs. 368 per kilometer. According to CM Punjab, had the contract been renewed at the same USD rate as 2012, the per kilometer rate would have been Rs. 532. Hence the govt has reduced the rate by almost 43%.

آج ہم نے لاہور میٹرو بس کے نئےمعاہدے کی 304 روپے فی کلومیٹر کے حساب سےمنظوری دی ہے اگر 2012 میں ہونےوالے معاہدے (368 روپے) پر ہی 8 سال میں ہونےوالی مہنگائی اور ڈالر ریٹ کے حساب سےمعاہدہ ہوتا تو 532روپے ریٹ بنتا یہ کامیابی ہماری حکومت کی شفاف اور میرٹ پر مبنی پالیسیوں کا پھل ہے! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) September 16, 2020

Furthermore, Albayrak Group, in a letter written to PMTA recently, has stated that metro buses used in public transport across the world including Turkey have an average life span of 12 years.

Since 2012, operations at the Lahore Metro project have remained suspended for almost 12 months on account of strikes, public holidays, and the coronavirus lockdown.

As a result, the buses of the Lahore Metro have operated for only 7 years and can remain functional for the next five years, allowing the exchequer to save significant financial resources.