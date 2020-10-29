Proton X50 Officially Revealed for the International Market

The all-new Proton X50 SUV has officially made its debut in Malaysia in a digital launch. The new X50 is a sub-compact crossover SUV that is intended to go up against the likes of Honda HR-V (known better here as Honda Vezel), Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-3, and Subaru XV.

The vehicle has been launched as an entry-level crossover SUV in Proton’s lineup of SUVs which includes the X70 in the compact SUV segment, and the X90 in the midsized SUV segment.

The vehicle has been launched in 4 trim levels, namely; the Standard variant that costs 79,200 Malaysian Ringgit (3.1 million Pakistani Rupees); the Executive variant that costs RM 84,800 (3.3 million PKR); the Premium Variant which costs RM 93,200 (3.6 million PKR) and the Flagship Variant which costs RM 103,300 (4.1 million PKR).

Design

Looks-wise, Proton’s design department seems to have borrowed a lot of styling cues from the European hot-hatches. For a crossover, the X50 has an uber-aggressive frontend, featuring a sharp pair of projector headlights with DRLs, an aggressive front bumper with a razor-sharp front splitter, and an aggressive front grille with a thin red line that goes under the Proton emblem and runs across the front grille of the car.

The side profile is quite standard, much like any modern crossover SUV, featuring some stylish 18″ two-tone alloy wheels, some lines and curves that run across the length of the vehicle, and a pair of silver roof-rack rails on top. The Flagship Trim Level also gets the back A, B, and C pillars.

The rear end is where things get exciting once again. The sharp LED taillights, the unique spoiler on top, the 4th brake light in the middle of the rear bumper, and the quad-tail exhausts provide the car a fantastic and sporty look on the back.

On the inside, the sense of modernity continues, as the “jet-fighter” inspired cockpit that is complete with a contemporary design, expensive feeling materials, and a load of advanced features also gives the car a nice character.

In the Standard trim, you get the seats with black fabric upholstery with grey contrast stitching and headliner. In the Executive trim level, you get black faux leather upholstery with grey contrast stitching. In the Premium and the Flagship trim, you get black and red faux leather upholstery with red contrast stitching and a black headliner

Performance

The car also offers an interesting package in terms of performance. It comes with 2 main powertrain choices. One of them that is offered in the Standard, the Executive, and the Premium trims, is a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 148 horsepower and 225 newton/meters of torque. All of that power is sent to front wheels in all trims via a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT).

The other option, which is offered in the flagship trim, is a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 177 horsepower and 250 newton/meters of torque and is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The suspension of the car consists of a Mcpherson strut coil spring setup up front and a torsion bar coil spring setup at the back. For braking, it has ventilated discs up front and solid discs at the back.

Specs and Features

The X50, despite being an entry-level crossover, is loaded with modern features. some of these features are missing in the lower trims, but if you were to opt for the Flagship version, here’s what you’d get:

Safety

6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC) and traction control

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist

Hill hold assist

Hill descent control

360-degree camera

8 parking sensors (4 upfront, 4 outback)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Auto high-beam control

Auto Park Assist

Tire pressure monitoring system

Convenience

Keyless entry and go

Remote engine start

Rear AC vents

10.25-inch touch-sensitive smart infotainment screen.

Voice command, navigation, online weather forecast/ Joox music streaming

4G and WiFi, smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity

6-speaker premium sound system.

Three USB ports (one data, two charging)

N95 cabin filter

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with function control switches

Six-way powered driver’s seat

7.0-inch digital instrument display

Side mirror-mounted puddle lamps

Panoramic sunroof

Proton and Pakistani Market

About a month ago, Al-Haj group formed a partnership with Proton to introduce a new lineup of cars in Pakistan and planning to debut in Pakistan later this year, with the launch of X70 crossover SUV and Saga sedan.

The year 2020 is about to come to an end and unfortunately, we haven’t heard from the Al-Haj group about any development on that front ever since. However, if they do decide to come here, the X50 would make a fine addition to their lineup here in Pakistan, and an incredible threat to a number of pre-existing automakers in the industry.