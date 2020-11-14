This is What 11th Gen Honda Civic Looks Like [Video]

Honda has officially released a teaser for the brand new 11th generation Civic and it has broken the internet. The previous generation of Civic arguably went a bit too bold with the design and the profile, but the 2022 Civic, as seen in a few broken glimpses of the teaser, has a much more dignified and executive look as compared to the 10th generation Civic.

Honda will reveal the brand new Civic via a live Twitch stream on November 18th, 2020 at 7:45 am. Also, it is being reported that Honda shall only make the 2022 Civic as a sedan and a hatchback. The 2-door coupes shall no longer be made.

However, the teaser still allows the viewers to get a mental image of what the car would look like, and by the looks of it, the car is going to be much sharper and more aggressive in design. A few renderings of the car have also been released on the internet over the past few weeks, thanks to which, many people already have a fair idea of what the car would look like.

Details are yet to be revealed about the powertrains of the 11th Gen Civic, but the reports suggest that there will be an Si and a Type-R model in the international market. All Civics shall feature naturally aspirated and/or turbocharged 4-cylinder engines that provide varying power figures with respect to the model. The platform is reportedly an evolution of the current Civic model and the sportier versions shall get a manual gearbox option as well.

The vehicle is set to hit the USA market, reportedly by the Spring of next year.

There are no reports of the car being introduced in Pakistan anytime soon, but as is custom with Honda Atlas, the Civic is usually introduced here a year or so after it is launched in the international market. Whether or not that will be the case for the 11th gen Civic, is yet to be seen.