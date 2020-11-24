FAW Announces a Massive Discount on Its Entire Car Lineup

FAW Pakistan has announced via their social media account, a “Mega Year-End Offer” on their light vehicle lineup. As per the offer, buyers can get Rs. 50,000 discount on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of the entire light vehicle lineup, which includes the V2 hatchback, the XPV passenger van, and the Carrier light pickup truck.

As per the offer, the booking of the said vehicles starts from Rs. 300,000. Also, the buyers, upon booking, can become a part of the lucky draw and win a mega prize along with the discount offer. The offer, as evident by its title, is valid till December 31st, 2020.

Al-Haj FAW Motors Ltd. has been around in the Pakistani market for 14 years. The automaker’s first Complete Built-Up (CBU) Product-line of Heavy Duty vehicles was launched in 2006 which included different Heavy Commercial Vehicles such as Dump Trucks, Rigid Trucks & Prime Movers. Having been successful in that domain, the automaker began the local assembly of the heavy vehicles in 2011.

In 2012, the automaker introduced light commercial vehicles to their lineup, i.e. the XPV passenger van and the Carrier pickup. In 2017, FAW was awarded the greenfield status under the automotive development policy (ADP) 2016-21 and began the production of their first passenger car in Pakistan, i.e. the FAW V2.

Despite the recent price bump of Rs. 35,000 3 months ago, the FAW V2, in particular, is still the cheapest car in its segment, and the cheapest 1300 cc brand new car being offered in Pakistan at the moment. The V2’s only direct competitor in the market is the Suzuki Swift, a car that is quite similar to the V2 for the most part but is still massively expensive in comparison.

However, despite the reasonable pricing and a decent powerplant, FAW V2 has not quite captured the market as effectively as the other cars in the segment. Still, the little hatchback remains in the market as an underdog that deserves much more appreciation than it gets.