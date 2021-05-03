Honda Atlas Releases Cryptic Teaser About the New City

Honda is undoubtedly a household name in Pakistan, and although the competition in the local auto sector seems to be increasing, Honda Atlas has some of the most loyal customers across the country.

However, the automaker has recently been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for continuing to sell a decade-old Honda City that is devoid of several modern features for the price of a new one.

Honda Atlas released a cryptic teaser on its Facebook page a few hours ago which may be indicative that things are about to change.

After several rumors and speculations, this is the first hint by Honda Atlas about the possible launch of a new car, and all the signs point towards the 7th generation City as the latest addition to Honda’s lineup.

The seventh-generation City was revealed in Bangkok, Thailand, on 25 November 2019. It is a B-Segment sub-compact sedan that, upon its arrival in Pakistan, will compete against the Toyota Yaris, the Changan Alsvin, and the Proton Saga.

The new city won a lot of critical acclaim from auto journalists around the world due to its modern look and features, especially since it is a major departure from the styling of its predecessors. The car also offers several powertrain options that can be had with it, but they all focus on the economy instead of performance.

Nonetheless, the 7th generation City will make a great addition to the growing Pakistani car market and is likely to win back Honda’s fading glory.

Is it Really Going to Be a 7th Generation City?

Although reports state that Honda will be launching the ‘New Shape’ Honda City in Pakistan, it is possible that the local markets will get the 6th generation City. There are still several regions where the 6th generation City is being manufactured and sold, which implies that Pakistan could also become one such market.

The Hyundai Elantra, the KIA Sorento, and even the Hyundai Tucson have been refreshed for the international markets, while they are still a generation old in Pakistan despite being launched after the refresh.

At this point, it can only be hoped that Honda does not follow in the footsteps of KIA and Hyundai and introduces the latest City in the Pakistani market.