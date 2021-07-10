Hyundai Sonata Vs. Honda Accord Vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid – A One-Sided Battle? [Comparison]

D-Segment executive sedans have been considered luxury vehicles in the Pakistani automotive market due to their extravagant price tags and lack of “utilitarian appeal”. In a market where the majority of car-buyers hail from the low-to-mid-tier income class, buying a sedan with a Rs. 10 million-plus price tag is inconceivable.

This is exactly why vehicles such as the 13th generation (XV70) Toyota Camry and the 10th generation (CV-1/2/3) Honda Accord are rare sights on the roads of Pakistan, despite being parts of Toyota IMC’s and Honda Atlas’s lineups respectively. However, a recent new entrant in Pakistan’s D-Segment market might be a breath of fresh air for premium sedan buyers. The new entrant in question is the all-new Hyundai Sonata.

The Sonata is a wonderful addition to the Pakistani car market due to several reasons. Number one is that it is the first-ever locally-assembled D-Segment sedan in Pakistan. Number two is that because it is a locally assembled vehicle, it is much cheaper than its adversaries in the same class, despite being brand new.

But is it enough to sway a major chunk of car buyers? Let us dive deeper into the strengths and weaknesses of each car and find out:

Exterior

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry has not changed too much since the 11th generation. That is not to say, however, that it has an outdated look. Toyota has done a marvelous job of preserving the original smooth silhouette of the vehicle, a well as adding a modern touch to it.

The sleek front fascia is decorated with a sharp pair of headlines, an imposing bottom front grill, an aggressive yet sophisticated front bumper, and a long, swooping bonnet. On the side, the vehicle has a clean design that, albeit simple, appears rather attractive due to the long wheelbase. The alloy rims add flare to the overall understated side profile.

The rear features a contemporary bumper design, modern-looking taillights, a sharp-looking trunk-lid design, and a flowing windshield that design that joins the elongated boot-lid, giving the car a premium look. Also, a sharkfin antenna at the back also adds to the vehicle’s posh appearance. Overall, the new Camry is indeed a handsome-looking sedan.

Honda Accord

Honda has always leaned more towards sportiness when every it came to their vehicle designs. The same is the case with the 10th generation Honda Accord, as it sports a more athletic silhouette, sharper lines, and a bold look overall.

Starting from the front, the headlights, the prominent chrome front grille, and sharp bonnet and bumper design, make the front of the Honda Accord stand out from all the cars on the Pakistani roads.

The sharp lines also continue on the side, with one stretching from the headlights all the way to the taillights. The rather large alloy rims and the sloping roofline also accentuate the vehicle’s sporty side profile.

Around the back, the Accord shares a subtle resemblance with the 10 generation Civic, with the gradually sloping roofline that smoothly joins the boot-lid, creating a Sportback effect. The dual exhaust cutouts, coupled with the apostrophe-shaped taillights allow for a unique and attractive look at the back, making the Accord a fine-looking car from front to tail.

Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai has truly displayed its ability to think out of the box and in the right direction at the same time with the design of the new Sonata, as the vehicle is equal parts futuristic and contemporary. Dubbed the “sensuous sportiness” the new design language continues throughout the entire Hyundai lineup.

The overall smooth silhouette is complemented with sharp lines across the entire body giving the car an edgy, yet sophisticated look. The front fascia features a huge and imposing hexagonal grille, a sharp bumper, a modern-looking pair of headlights, and the spectacular DRLs that extend onto the bonnet, giving the car a unique and fantastic look from the front.

The sharp yet synchronous lines and edges continue on the side, accentuating the sporty yet subtle look of the vehicle. The alloy rim design seems a bit busy, with silver and black spokes crisscrossed, but they do complement the complex design of the vehicle.

The contemporary beauty continues at the back, with the boomerang taillight design that is joined together by a singular LED strip across the back. The swooping roofline at the back becomes flush with the boot lid, giving the Sonata a Sportback-look, more so than the Honda Accord.

The rear bumper is also sharply designed but lacks fake exhaust cutouts, which is a fantastic design element. Overall in terms of design, even though the Accord and the Camry are both good-looking vehicles, the Sonata is a true showstopper out of all three.

Interior

Toyota Camry

Modern Toyotas all follow the same interior design pattern that emphasizes function over form. That is not to say that the Camry’s interior design is outdated in any way. The dash design is a balanced amalgamation of modern aesthetics and conventional utility.

A line dividing the center console, that starts from the passenger side and ends on the driver side, adds uniqueness to the vehicle’s design. The physical buttons and knobs around the infotainment system make for an intuitive setup with no learning curve.

Being a mid-size executive sedan, the Camry is fairly roomy inside and can comfortably seat a driver and 4 passengers, both for long and short journeys. The boot space in the Camry is 587 liters, which is plenty to haul around the entire family’s luggage.

Honda Accord

Honda has not at all taken an out-of-the-box approach with the interior of the accord. In fact, it can be said that the Accord’s interior is a bit too simple.

Although it is incredibly intuitive, with just the right amount of physical switches to maximize user familiarity, Honda has gone the generic route with the interior design and layout. The materials and build quality seem premium, however, coupled with Honda’s reliability making for a high-value package overall.

Like the Camry, the Accord is also a fairly spacious vehicle, with sufficient room for a family of five. the rear seat of the Accord is remarkably roomy, with plenty of space for three fully-grown adults in the back. The boot space of the Honda Accord is 497 liters, which would only accommodate a small amount of luggage.

Hyundai Sonata

The new Hyundai Sonata doesn’t just have the most beautiful interior in the segment, but the most good-looking interior out of most vehicles in the market today. Whilst absolutely brimming with modern tech, the interior is classy and extremely neat at the same time.

The smooth dash design accompanied by the sleek vents and brushed aluminum trim-pieces, a center-mounted huge infotainment screen, a retro-style four-spoke steering wheel, and an all-digital driver display makes the interior modern, yet beautifully sophisticated at the same time.

In terms of room, the Sonata’s cabin is sufficient to seat a driver and 4 passengers with ease, however, due to the sloping roofline at the back, people over 6-feet tall are likely to struggle a bit in terms of headroom. The Sonata has 453 liters of trunk space, meaning that it too wouldn’t be able to accommodate large amounts of cargo.

In terms of interior design, however, the Sonata has the Camry and the Accord beat by a huge margin.

Dimensions and Weight

Despite its bulky appearance, Toyota Camry is the smallest vehicle out of the three, and also the heaviest, whereas the Sonata and the Accord are evenly matched. The following are the measurements of all three sedans:

Measurements Toyota Camry Honda Accord Hyundai Sonata Wheelbase 2,825 mm 2,830 mm 2,840 mm Length 4,885 mm 4,901 mm 4,900 mm Width 1,840 mm 1,862 mm 1,860 mm Height 1,455 mm 1,450 mm 1,445 mm Max Curb Weight 1,650 kg 1,408 KG 1,415 KG

Performance

Toyota Camry

The Camry is only available in Pakistan with one engine option: a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 176 horsepower, 221 Newton-meters of torque, and is mated to CVT automatic transmission that sends power to front wheels only. The onboard electric motor has a power output of 88 kW and 202 Nm of torque.

Furthermore, the vehicle has a Mcpherson strut coil spring suspension setup up front and an independent double-wishbone coil spring suspension setup at the back for a smooth ride. The vehicle also has ventilated discs brakes up front and solid disc brakes at the back with ABS technology that allows for decent stopping power.

The company claims that the vehicle manages 18-25 kilometers per liter of fuel average. But even though the Camry has a hybrid powertrain, the realistic fuel economy figure should be 15-20 kilometers per liter at best.

Honda Accord

The Accord is also only offered with a single engine option in Pakistan: a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 179 horsepower, 233 Newton-meters of torque, and is mated to CVT automatic transmission that sends power to front wheels only.

The vehicle has a Mcpherson strut coil spring suspension setup up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension setup at the back. It also has ventilated discs brakes up front and solid disc brakes at the back with ABS technology.

As per road tests done by car analysts, the fuel economy stands between 11-14 kilometers per liter, which is a realistic figure as the Accord is lighter, more aerodynamic, and has a more frugal engine than the Camry.

Hyundai Sonata

The Sonata will be offered in Pakistan with two powertrains — a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 152 hp and 192 Nm of torque, that is mated with 6-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 191 hp and 245 Nm of torque, that is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The vehicle has a Mcpherson strut coil spring suspension setup up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension setup at the back. It also has ventilated discs brakes up front and solid disc brakes at the back with ABS technology.

The recorded fuel economy for the 2.0 liter variant of the Sonata – as per various road test results – is between 11-14 kilometers per liter, whereas that if the 2.5 liter variant is reportedly 9-12 kilometers per liter.

Features

Bear in mind that the features below are only those of the top variants of these vehicles in Pakistan. The following are the safety and convenience features of all three vehicles:

Specs and Features Toyota Camry High Grade Honda Accord Hyundai Sonata 2.5 Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Yes Front Foglights Yes Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Yes Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive Adaptive Lane Keep Assist No Yes No Traction Control Yes Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Hill Start Assist Yes Yes Yes Collision Warning Yes No No Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Yes Airbags 6 6 4 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes All-Digital HuD No No Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes Yes Wireless Charging No Yes Yes Dual-Zone Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Yes Paddle Shifters No Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Yes Sunroof Panoramic Normal Panoramic Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes

Price

This the biggest edge that the Hyundai Sonata has over the Toyota Camry and the Hyundai Accord. Because it is a CKD, the Sonata is the cheapest option among the D-Segment available in Pakistan by quite a significant margin. The prices of all three cars are as follows:

Toyota Camry: Low Grade – Rs. 16,050,000 High Grade – Rs. 18,630,000

Honda Accord: 1.5L – Rs. 11,999,000

Hyundai Sonata: 2.0L – Rs. 6,399,000 2.5L – Rs. 7,199,000



Verdict

Yes, Sonata does have an edge over its competitors in the Pakistani market due to its cheap price and amazing looks, and yes, it is, by all accounts, an overall better value as compared to the Accord and the Camry Hybrid.

But the Sonata will not sell in ridiculous numbers such as the new crossover SUVs in the market. The reason for that conclusion is that it is, after all, a big expensive sedan that can only drive on the highways and motorways between metropolitan areas.

Whereas the SUVs, due to their superior ground clearance, lower price tags, and better utility and – in some SUVs – an all-wheel-drive powertrain, make them a much better value. Plus, the crossover SUVs give the drivers more confidence and a better on-road feel, without having to sacrifice the comforts of a sedan, which is why people like that segment.

That said, Sonata will most definitely sell more than the Camry and the Accord in Pakistan. It will be interesting to see if it can remain relevant in a market dominated by crossover SUVs.