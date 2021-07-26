INDOT to Test Special Road That Charges Electric Cars While Driving

Charging has become a cause of concern for EV owners around the world due to limited charging infrastructure, and manufacturers are trying to address the issue by providing fast charging while governments are making efforts to address the concerns. Amidst this, Indiana’s Department of Transport (INDOT) is reportedly testing an innovative solution — cement that could charge an EV on the road.

INDOT is working on a cement formula with magnetized particles embedded in the concrete that could provide high-speed charging. The project is funded by National Science Foundation (NSF), and INDOT is working in collaboration with Purdue University and the German company, Magment, to develop the new formula.

ALSO READ

Toyota Unveils New 2nd Generation Aqua

A brochure by Magment explained that the magnetic roads could be built at the standard road building cost, and will be “robust and vandalism proof.” It added that the product has 95 percent wireless transmission efficiency and that the company will license the production of the product so that it can be produced locally.

ALSO READ

Chinese Bike Companies One Step Ahead With Bike Price Hikes

INDOT claims that the project will benefit both cars and heavy commercial vehicles, and plans to test the concrete in the last phase of the project by charging heavy trucks. It added that if the test is successful, the implementation of the plan will continue on a large scale.

Countries are increasingly looking into the option of wireless charging for EVs. The United Kingdom has committed 780 million dollars for a similar research project, and Sweden is testing an electric train-like solution in which the electric line will be placed under pavements for EVs to pick up the charge.

Many governments are in an aggressive pursuit of normalizing EVs, and work is underway to weed out the problems in the system. Researchers and manufacturers are introducing innovative solutions, and it will be worth the wait to see whether a standardized system is adopted or if different regions opt for different solutions.