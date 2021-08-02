Car Carrier Loaded With MG Vehicles Overturns on M-9 Motorway

Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan has been in trouble every now and then since its arrival in Pakistan last year. From being accused of under-invoicing fraud to having several of its vehicles damaged while being transported, MG’s time here has not been easy, to say the least.

A recent video on social media shows a truck that was transporting brand new MG vehicles to a dealership toppled over near the Hyderabad toll plaza on the M-9 Motorway. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

MG Pakistan addressed the incident on its social media today and stated that seven of its “state-of-the-art MG HS” SUVs have been damaged in the accident.

MG’s official statement also took a shot at the “unreliable (vehicle) transportation” services in Pakistan, saying, “It makes us wish in disappointment that if the carrier had the safety features of an MG HS.”

This is an interesting remark because it kills two birds with one stone — it conveys the message, and markets MG HS for having strong safety technology.

Instances like this are becoming a grim regularity in Pakistan. Several vehicle carriers have reportedly met with accidents on high-speed roads due to reckless driving, incurring losses worth millions of rupees to the companies and customers.

MG Pakistan had shared the chassis numbers of the vehicles that were damaged in a similar accident prior to this one to address people’s concerns about the possibility of it selling damaged vehicles to customers.

The initiative was appreciated by the general public and media outlets, and the company has added in an official statement that it intends to do the same again as the measure will help people be wary of sketchy deals while purchasing the HS SUVs in the future.