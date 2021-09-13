Suzuki to Relaunch Bolan’s Air Conditioned Variant

It had been confirmed a few weeks back that the Suzuki is discontinuing Bolan passenger van and Ravi small pickup in the Pakistani market after over four decades.

Advertisement

In recent reports shared by AutoJounal.pk, however, it has been revealed that Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is planning to relaunch an air-conditioned variant of Bolan.

ALSO READ MG HS Plugin Hybrid Up on Display in Lahore

The AC variant of the Bolan was introduced in the market back in mid-2006 but was discontinued soon after due to poor sales.

The Bolan had been launched as the ‘Hi-Roof’ in 1982 but was later renamed the ‘Bolan’ in 1991 when the local assembly began at the Bin Qasim plant in Karachi. It has been one of the widely popular products in Pakistan ever since. However, due to low sales volume as of late, the company decided to discontinue the vehicle.

ALSO READ FAW is Not Accepting Bookings for V2: Report

Auto manufacturers are obligated to notify the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) if they plan to discontinue a vehicle. Although PSMC is yet to send a notification to PSX, an official from a Suzuki dealership told the media outlet a few weeks ago that, “We have been told that the newest sixth-generation minivan Every will be launched next year and Bolan will be discontinued”.

Market sources claim that several Completely Built-Up (CBU) units of the vehicle have been imported by the company to Pakistan as of late and that the company shall begin offering it in Pakistan as a locally manufactured vehicle starting from 2022.