Kia Reveals the EV9 SUV Concept

Like its Korean counterpart Hyundai, Kia has also become a forerunner in the production of highly desirable vehicles in the market. It is one of the few Asian companies to have taken the lead in terms of mass-producing premier electric vehicles (EVs) for the global market.

Advertisement

Riding on the success of the EV6, Kia is now planning to go big with the reveal of the EV9 concept — a midsize, all-electric SUV based on Hyundai Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (e-GMP) that also underpins the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6.

Lookswise, it seems like the EV9 concept follows a completely contrasting design philosophy compared to the Hyundai ‘Seven’ concept. It is a tall, boxy, and tough-looking off-road SUV as opposed to the ‘Seven’ concept which looks like a luxurious crossover SUV.

The front fascia, front windshield, side profile, and tail of the SUV all are upright like a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. It features sharp lines all-around that are complemented by a boxy silhouette which is reminiscent of hardcore offroad SUVs. Also, the rear resembles EV6 because of the taillight design.

EV9 will share its platform with the Hyundai ‘Seven’ concept and is sure to feature a similar electric powertrain. Kia said during the reveal that the EV9 will have a benchmark electric range of 300 miles (482 km) besides a charging capacity at the rate of 350 kW that will allow for charging speed from 20 to 80 percent in just 20 minutes.

Analysts and experts think that the range of the EV9 may be slightly compromised because of its less-aerodynamic shape. The company representatives are silent about the performance and other figures for now as the EV9 is, at the moment, just a concept car.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Hyundai Unveils a Futuristic Electric SUV Concept

It will feature a 3-row seating option, and several bits of contemporary features and design elements that will render it a distinct offering in a market dominated by crossover SUVs. However, there is no official word on when the company will launch the new EV in the global market.

The EV9 will probably be positioned as a premium offering that will take on the upcoming Electric EQG-Wagon, the Bolinger B1, the Rivian RS1, and the Tesla Model X, which implies that it will only be offered with a hefty price tag in high-end markets.