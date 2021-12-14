Sindh to Launch Hybrid Bus Service in January 2022

The Government of Sindh is introducing a new public bus service for intercity and intracity travel, as announced by the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Monday.

He revealed this at a press conference at Bilawal House in Karachi and added that the PPP-led provincial government will launch the project with 250 hybrid buses by the end of January 2022 in Karachi.

Sindh Cabinet had approved the purchase of 250 hybrid buses from China for the intracity bus project in September. These buses will run in Hyderabad, Karachi, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Larkana.

This initiative follows Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inauguration of the Green Line BRT Project in Karachi, which includes 80 buses for the citizens of Karachi. The PPP Chairman claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated an unfinished project, and criticized the PML-N’s Green Line Bus service.

“Sindh government will fulfill its all commitments related to Red Line and Orange Line BRTs project and would also launch bus service in Karachi,” Chairman Bilawal said.

He also spoke about the completion of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project by the provincial government.