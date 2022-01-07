Hyundai Nishat Rolls Out 10,000th Locally Assembled Unit in Pakistan

Hyundai Nishat has reached a milestone of having rolled out 10,000 units since it began its local production in early 2020.

This is a big achievement for it as a new player in Pakistan’s growing auto industry.

Hyundai Pakistan introduced four vehicles in less than two years; its current lineup comprises the Elantra, the Sonata, the Tuscon, and the Porter H-100. It is reportedly also working on various projects to fast-track its local production capacity.

Hyundai was recently in the limelight for its ‘metamobility’ concept, introduced at an event in Las Vegas. It might seem irrelevant as there do not appear to be any plans for its launch any time soon but it defines how far the brand has come in terms of technology.

Pakistani consumers take time to trust new auto companies as the majority of the population is not keen on taking chances. They wait until a brand has proved its mettle and gained the trust of the locals.

However, the growing sales and number of Hyundai vehicles on the roads indicate that the company has somehow established its name in the Pakistani auto market.