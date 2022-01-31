Islamabad is Getting a Mass Transit System

The Federal Commission has decided to launch a mass transit system for travel in Islamabad, based on the 2017 national census.

It was decided in the tenth meeting of the Federal Commission presided by the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed that the Statistics Division will appoint a focal person to provide pertinent information about the 2017 census in the federal capital to the Federal Commission and the Planning Commission.

This task will determine the routes and the number of buses to be acquired for the mass transport system which is under development.

The committee has also decided to appoint the National Engineering Services of Pakistan (NESPAK) as a consultant for the mass transit project for the development of a quality transportation service. NESPAK will upgrade the study according to the most recent demographic and housing data in Islamabad.

The Federal Commission also discussed the proposals for the addition of more floors to the existing building of the mass transit system. It was agreed that the approval for additional floors would not be for a few places but that the federal capital would have a uniform policy in this regard.

The final decision has been postponed until more information, analysis, and car parking spaces are available.