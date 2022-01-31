Govt Grants Rs. 1.5 Billion to Launch Electric Vehicles in Pakistan

The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has allocated Rs. 1.5 billion for electric vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan under the Green Stimulus initiative.

The development was announced by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, on Sunday.

He told the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) that Pakistan’s adoption of EVs needs to be expedited for it to reap the benefits of its first-ever EV Policy that was approved by the federal cabinet on 22 December 2021.

The SAPM added that electric buses will also be used on the Mass Transit Metro Bus routes and a specific route from Islamabad Zoo to The Monal as part of the Green Stimulus initiative.

“It will help ensure safe, affordable, and emissions-free transport for the citizens, and will also encourage the masses to opt [for] EVs,” he explained.

SAPM Aslam mentioned that he had challenged the proposed EV taxes in the meetings of the federal cabinet and will continue to uphold the reduction of tariffs for the environment-friendly initiative.