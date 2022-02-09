Should Visitors Pay for Parking at Faisal Mosque?

The parking fee issue at Faisal Mosque, Islamabad remains unresolved, with the contractor and tourists making contradictory statements and pointing fingers at one another.

Advertisement

As per the details, the contractor had told visitors that he is legally permitted to collect Rs. 20 and Rs. 50 as parking fees for motorcycles and cars respectively at Faisal Mosque.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Fined 10,000+ Motorists in January

However, the visitors presented a handwritten document allegedly from a Deputy Director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) of Capital Development Authority (CDA), in which he said that “No one has been allowed to charge parking fee on private vehicles”.

According to the letter, the parking contractor can only charge parking fees from commercial vehicles, and private motorists are not required to pay anything. It also advised visitors that if the contractor demands a parking fee from private motorists or bikers, they should immediately file a complaint by calling 051-9252838/051-9252844 or 15.

ALSO READ Islamabad to Encourage Cycling in New Traffic Plan

The visitors also showed that the contractor’s parking fee receipt reads: “Contractor will not be responsible if car or motorbike is stolen”.