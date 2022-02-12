Toyota Pakistan Will Not Reveal Individual Car Sales Data Anymore

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has ceased revealing individual sales of its locally manufactured vehicles, considering the latest monthly sales data provided by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA) for January 2022.

The sales figure of Toyota Corolla and Yaris were mentioned together and the same was done for Fortuner and Hilux.

As per the sales figures provided by PAMA, IMC sold 5,528 Corolla and Yaris units combined, while 1,269 Fortuner and Hilux models were sold. Last month, in January 2022, automobile sales in Pakistan declined by 25 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, whereas IMC was the only automaker to record an 8 percent MoM growth by selling 6,800 units.

In January 2022, Yaris and Corolla’s combined sales increased by 7.3 percent over the previous month, while Fortuner and Hilux’s combined sales rose by 19.3 percent over December 2021.

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has already been hesitant to reveal individual Civic and City sales since 2014, owing to their low sales. Keeping in view the good sales numbers of Toyota, it is difficult to figure out the reason behind IMC’s decision of ceasing to reveal single-car data.

For instance, Corolla and Yaris’ combined sales of 5,528 units were 51.6 percent higher in January 2022 than City and Civic combined at 3,646 units. Furthermore, Toyota’s overall sales for these two cars at 34,564 units are also 62.5 percent higher than Honda City and Civic’s sales of 21,266 units in the first seven months of this fiscal year.