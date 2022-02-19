Police Recovers Stolen Cars Worth Nearly Rs. 20 Million in Lahore

Punjab’s Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS) officers have arrested four car thieves and recovered ten vehicles from various places in Lahore.

Three of the suspects were identified as Fayaz, Malik Hussain, and Ashfaq, and ten vehicles worth Rs. 19.3 million were recovered from them.

The suspects had been involved in auto thefts for a long time.

According to The News, the suspects used master keys to steal vehicles from various parking lots and transported them to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where they were sold at exorbitant rates.

AVLS Recovered 500 Vehicles in January

AVLS apprehended the car and motorcycle theft gangs and recovered more than 500 stolen vehicles within 20 days last month. SP AVLS, Aftab Phularwan, stated that the Punjab Police had recovered stolen vehicles worth Rs. 37.2 million.

The 500 vehicles included 13 to 14 years old stolen motorcycles and cars that were returned to their owners who had lost all hopes of getting them back.