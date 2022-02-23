CM Sindh to Lay Foundation Stone for Red Line BRT Next Month

The Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, said that the foundation stone for the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will be laid in March.

He announced this yesterday while chairing a meeting of Trans Karachi’s Board of Directors (BOD).

The CM was briefed on the Red Line BRT project and it was revealed that the bus route will connect Malir Halt to Tower, besides Malir Cantt, Safoora, University Road, and Numaish.

ALSO READ BRT Peshawar Nominated for International Award

The BRT Red Line will be the first government-funded transportation initiative and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is assisting it in the construction of the project, as per the briefing.

CM Shah mentioned that the project will take three years to complete, with two years for building the route and one year for the administration of bus operations.

“I want to lay the foundation of the project in March,” he said.

A broad cycling track will also be developed along with the bus route, and a biogas facility will be built on a 31-acre patch of land in Karachi’s Bhens Colony to fulfill the bus service’s fuel requirements.

Route and Stations

Starting from Safoora to Tower, the Red Line will run 26 km and is slated to accommodate 625,000 commuters on a daily basis. It will run from Model Colony to Johar Complex through Jinnah Avenue and Malir Cantt, with buses passing via University Road, Hassan Square, and the Numaish roundabout.

ALSO READ President Alvi Rides Karachi’s Green Line Bus

A total of 24 bus stations will be built from Malir Hal to Numaish through Model Colony, Safoora Goth, King Cottages, Met Office, NED University, Safari Park, Nipa, Urdu University, Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Civic Centre, Askari Park, Dawood University and Society Office.

Via ARY News