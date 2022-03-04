Islamabad to get M-Tag Registration and Recharge Facility Soon

Pakistan’s largest Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) and telecommunications company, One Network, and Excise & Taxation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start M-Tag registration and recharging at the Excise & Taxation Office (ETO) in Islamabad.

The MoU was inked in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat.

Lahore High Court had ruled that the M-Tag is compulsory for traveling on motorways from 7 December 2021 onward to minimize traffic congestion and the resultant air pollution at toll booths.

One Network has collaborated with the ETO, Islamabad to roll out the mobile M-Tag Registration service at the latter for motorists in the twin cities. It has also partnered with the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) to offer M-Tag registration services as per motorists’ needs via mobile registration units at different locations and aims to provide high-quality services to travelers on the motorway.

M-Tag registration and recharge stations have been set up on both sides of Bhera Main Service Area and Ravi Main Toll Plaza. The ETO in Islamabad will soon get an M-Tag registration and recharge drive-thru facility for local motorists.

