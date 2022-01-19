M-Tag Registration is No Longer Free

Motorists can no longer register an M-Tag for free to travel on the motorway as it is now priced at Rs. 200.

An official of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) stated that “The fee is implemented from January 1st, 2022”.

Motorists must have at least Rs. 500 to apply for a new M-Tag sticker as "Rs. 200 is for registration (as mentioned earlier) and Rs. 300 is for the balance".

The official added that the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) is in charge of the monetary system on highways and collects such fees.

NHMP made M-Tag mandatory for motorway traffic last month. Meanwhile, the police tweeted that “The sticker is now mandatory on motorways, ” and added that “As per a decision by LHC, only M-Tag travelers will be allowed on the motorways from December 7th, 2021″.

NHMP had said that it was prepared to carry out the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) with the help of citizens.