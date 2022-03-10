Hyundai and Kia Are Working on Small and Affordable Electric Cars

South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia have announced fresh details about their electrification initiatives, with intentions of launching three-row family SUVs and a pickup truck, which will lead to more alternatives on the market.

This seems like the best time to purchase an electric car as fuel prices soar because of the Ukraine conflict. The Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) already has two prominent electric vehicles (EVs): the 2022 Ioniq 5 and the 2022 EV6. However, with prices starting at $43,650 and $40,900, it is no surprise that people are not rushing to exchange their old fuel guzzlers for EVs.

EV Pulse spoke with HMG insiders to learn about the company’s intentions to launch more economical electric models in the United States (US). This includes three electrified Kona variations, and also the freshly-redesigned 2023 Kia Niro.

Upcoming Kona

According to the source, the next-generation Kona (project code SX2) will be based on the same K3 architecture as Niro and will be equipped with an identical powertrain. This implies that, unlike the conventional Kona which only has gas and electric drivetrains, consumers will most probably see hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric powertrains.

The base Kona Hybrid could be operated by a 1.6L four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor and a six-speed automated transmission that produced 139 hp and 195 lb-feet of torque.

The plugin hybrid, on the other hand, will employ the same configuration but with a bigger 11.1-kWh battery and will deliver 182 hp.

Hyundai is expected to preserve Kona’s petrol-only variant but the engine it will use is unknown. Kona is currently offered with three engine choices: a standard 147 hp model, a 195 hp turbo model, and the 272 hp Kona N.

A Cost-Effective Choice

Although Ioniq 5 is a fantastic car, Hyundai is anticipated to retain Kona Electric in the range, presumably as a more cost-effective choice for buyers looking for an electric vehicle. The 201 hp output may remain the same but the torque will reportedly decrease from 291 lb-ft to just 188 lb-ft.

The customizations are expected to help Hyundai keep prices low while also providing improved front-end traction than the current model. Kona Electric may outperform the Ioniq 5 by roughly $10,000 if the price remains the same at $34,000.

Moreover, Soul and Seltos from Kia will most probably be offered with the same hybrid technology as Kona and Niro.

