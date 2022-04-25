Govt Wants to Launch BRT From Hayatabad to Warsak Road

The government is planning to launch BRT on Ring Road between Hayatabad and Warsak Road to facilitate travelers, City Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali told said in a meeting yesterday.

According to a media report, the mayor convened the meeting, which saw the participation of TransPeshawar CEO Fayyaz Khan, Director Finance KPK Urban Mobility Authority Aamir Shaukat Ali, Chairman of Tehsil Pishtakhara Haroon Siffat, Director Finance of Metropolitan Government Peshawar Shaukat Ali Khan and other relevant figures.

The mayor claimed that the local administration will begin work on a shuttle service soon. He added that the relevant departments are making efforts to operate more BRT buses on various feeder routes.

CEO of TransPeshawar apprised the mayor about BRT’s routes, manpower, purchase of more buses, provision of transportation facilities, maintenance of vehicles, security system, cleanliness, and allocation of special seats for women and transgender persons on the buses.

The mayor commended the company on their efforts to allocate separate seats for women and transgender persons and demanded more value addition for the said category of travelers.