The Best-Selling SUV from Europe Enters Pakistan

Peugeot has been ruling the world with its craft and hence had an incredible start of 2021 amidst the pandemic which had dreadfully impacted the market in the dire calamity.

However, Peugeot was still ranked as the second best-selling vehicle brand in Europe, following Volkswagen and outshone Toyota, with its global sales increasing by 5 percent.

Breaking the barrier of achievement, the brand sold 1,214,851 units and attained a groundbreaking market share in 37 countries since 2015 – truly a splendid milestone. What played an integral part in the success story was the effective management of its semiconductor chip issue.

The brand successfully sold 23.7 percent of its vehicles in countries outside Europe including the Middle East and Africa acquiring 109,876 units, 83,429 in Latin America, 11,289 in North America, and a collective 28,637 in India, Asia, and the Pacific Region.

It gained 36 percent more sales in China which is leading the market in automobiles. Through these specular achievements, the brand has broadened its horizon of accomplishments and has victoriously made 208 hatchbacks and Peugeot 2008 crossover the two most successful models amongst the rest.

After an astonishing journey of victory, Peugeot made its way to Pakistan by collaborating with Lucky Motors and launched the locally assembled 2008 SUV crossover with two configurations – top of the line Allure model, and the Active model as the base variant.

The brand now aims to launch and assemble more European crossovers in Pakistan after reaching a remarkable year globally. Europe is known as the playground of the best automakers, Peugeot being one in the league and we can definitely not keep our eyes off this beauty.

We cannot wait to see Peugeot 2008 running on the roads of Pakistan.