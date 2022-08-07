Here’s How Much Honda City and its Competitors’ Prices Have Increased Since 2021

B-Segment subcompact cars are arguably the most popular and volume driven in Pakistan. In the past two years, it has seen the arrival of several new entrants such as the all-new Suzuki Swift, Toyota Yaris, Changan Alsvin, and the sixth generation Honda City.

In recent times, however, the prices of all four subcompact cars have almost doubled due to the devastating local currency devaluation. Here’s how much the prices of these cars have gone up in a year:

Models Price in August 2021 (Rs.) Price in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Toyota Yaris 1.3 Gli M/T 2,409,000 3,799,000 1,390,000 1.3 Gli CVT 2,589,000 4,039,000 1,450,000 1.3 ATIV M/T 2,519,000 3,999,000 1,480,000 1.3 ATIV CVT 2,669,000 4,209,000 1,540,000 1.5 ATIV X M/T 2,719,000 4,309,000 1,590,000 1.5 ATIV X CVT 2,899,000 4,569,000 1,670,000 Honda City 1.2L MT 2,599,000 4,049,000 1,450,000 1.2L CVT 2,799,000 4,199,000 1,400,000 1.5L CVT 2,899,000 4,439,000 1,540,000 1.5L Aspire MT 3,019,000 4,609,000 1,590,000 1.5L Aspire CVT 3,174,000 4,799,000 1,625,000 Changan Alsvin 1.37 M/T 2,149,000 3,394,000 1,245,000 1.5 DCT 2,399,000 3,659,000 1,260,000 1.5 Lumiere DCT 2,589,000 3,844,000 1,255,000 Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL Manual 1,972,000 (Old Model) 3,349,000 1,377,000 1.2 GL CVT 2,148,000 (Old Model) 3,599,000 1,451,000 1.2 GLX CVT – 3,959,000 –

As seen above, Changan Alsvin’s price has risen by the smallest amount, while those of its competitors have risen significantly. Toyota Yaris and Honda City, in particular, have seen a tremendous rise in price, which arguably places them at a disadvantage.

Alvin’s key selling point has always been its ‘value for money’. Despite the recent price hike, Changan Alsvin retains that selling point, which will likely help its sales in the future.