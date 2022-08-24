Punjab to Hire 100 Principals for Govt Colleges

Punjab’s Higher Education Department (HED) has decided to fill 100 vacant college principals posts across the province.

The decision has been made for the colleges that are being run without a full-time principal, including five colleges in Lahore.

According to the details, the colleges that are functioning without a full-time principal in Lahore include Government College (GC) Township, GC Model Town, Queen Mary College, and GC College at Ravi Road.

The duties of the principals at these institutes are performed on an ad hoc basis by either the in-charge or the professors, which has been resulting in administrative and academic problems.

The HED has announced that it will fill these positions urgently. It has received several applications for them and the shortlisted applicants will be interviewed next week. The spokesperson for the department also claimed that an important decision will be made soon.

In other related news, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Punjab is planning to launch a special scholarship program for Ph.D. students, as announced by its Chairman, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir.

He said that the HEC Punjab focuses on promoting quality research to resolve the issues of the industry and contribute to Pakistan’s growth. Pakistan’s education sector will never progress unless robust changes are made in the quality of education at schools, colleges, and universities, he remarked.

Pakistan would do well to get help from other states to improve its education sector, as this will help to promote education diplomacy and tourism and enhance bilateral ties.