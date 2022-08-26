Bykea Launches Car Hailing Service to Take On Careem and InDriver

Bykea has finally launched its car-hailing service in Pakistan. The company teased the launch earlier this week with a social media post that read “Hum honay walay hain 2 se 4.” The company has confirmed the launch of its new service with a new tagline, “Hum ho gaye hain 2 se 4”.

Bykea has only launched the service in Karachi and Islamabad so far and is expected to expand it further in the coming months. The ride-hailing service now competes with Careem, Uber, and InDriver, all of whom already have both, car and bike-hailing facilities.

Since the increase in fuel costs, Bykea has seen a monumental rise in its customer base and revenues, which has likely enabled the company to expand its services.

As per a recent report from Bloomberg, Bykea raised $10 million from its current partners to capitalize on its rising demand in Pakistan. The company operates in numerous big cities across Pakistan with over 1.7 million active monthly users and more than 60,000 driver partners.

Bykea Executive Chairman Jonas Eichhorst told Bloomberg that:

We see an enormous opportunity to serve the middle class by offering easy, affordable, and convenient transport and logistics solutions

