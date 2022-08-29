Kia EV9 Electric SUV Will Launch in Early 2023

Kia EV9 is in its final stages of testing, with its launch due in Q1 2023. As evident by its spy shots that surfaced on the internet recently, Kia is close to revealing the production prototype of its flagship electric SUV.

Kia claims that its new full-size SUV will be a “total package”. EV9 has undergone 44 months of development in terms of performance, vehicle dynamics, driving range, design, performance, comfort, high-speed driving, handling, as well as off-road capability.

EV9’s design has generated massive buzz among car enthusiasts. Its tall and wide stance, boxy shape, and distinct DRLs are among a few unconventional and appealing elements. It reportedly has the same dimensions as Kia’s own Telluride, but its silhouette seems to be a mix of Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and Land Rover Defender.

Other Details

Although Kia is yet to reveal the EV9’s performance figures, features, and price, it claims that the SUV will be able to go from a standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in less than five seconds. It will also have level-three autonomous driving, an electric range of approximately 540 kilometers, and fast-charging capability.

Kia will debut the EV9 in Europe next year as its new flagship model. With its features, appearance, and performance, EV9 will be positioned as a premier product at a hefty price. Nonetheless, it will make a fine addition to Kia’s electric vehicle (EV) lineup.