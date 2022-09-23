Gang Involved in Stealing Motorcycles in Karachi and Selling in Balochistan Arrested

The Central Investigation Agency’s (CIA) Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has nabbed a gang for stealing motorbikes from several places in Karachi and smuggling them to Balochistan.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Tariq Nawaz, the five-member gang visited Karachi to steal motorbikes, which they later sold in Sakran, Balochistan.

The police identified one of the suspects using CCTV footage and then conducted a raid to arrest the others. They also seized a number of stolen motorbikes from the gang, SSP Nawaz revealed.

Earlier this month, the AVLC returned around 965 motorbikes and 109 cars to their owners, which were either stolen or snatched at gunpoint from different areas of the metropolis.

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG), Javed Alam Odho, briefed the media about Karachi Police’s performance and said that the AVLC had recovered around 2,808 motorbikes and 527 cars since January.

He detailed that the AVLC operates across the province and it often has to go to other parts, including Balochistan, to arrest the suspects and recover the stolen vehicles.

He advised the public to have vehicles examined by the AVLC or a local police station before buying them because cases have emerged in which people discovered that their recently-bought vehicles had been reported as stolen or had forged chassis numbers.