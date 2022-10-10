Peshawar’s Officials Summoned Over Suspected BRT Corruption

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has expedited the investigation into the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project by summoning several Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) officers before the joint investigative team.

NAB has instructed the officials to bring their complete data for probing. The bureau is investigating corrupt practices in the Peshawar BRT project. The notices read:

During the preliminary inquiry, it has come to light that you have been associated with the project, so you should appear before the combined investigation team of NAB and record your statement. Failure to comply with this notice may entail penal consequences as provided in S.2 of the schedule of NAO, 1999.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has reportedly already submitted the project records to NAB. Under the condition of anonymity, a PDA official told The News that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) oversaw this project.

The bank examined and authorized the project’s procurement and consultant hiring. PDA was only responsible for implementation, the official clarified. All competent bodies approved the project and PDA made the payments under ADB’s watchful eye.

The official highlighted that the Supreme Court (SC) declared that the provincial government approved, initiated, and executed the project lawfully. PDA had no role in this project, he added.

Embezzlement Case

An audit report on the Peshawar BRT project has revealed embezzlement of Rs. 50 billion in August. The revelation came forth via a report sent to the ADB by the Auditor General (AG).

According to the PDA, AG’s report is based on preliminary observations. The report is for the fiscal years (FY) 2020 and 2021, but ADB received it in March 2022, PDA stated. The report reads:

A letter was written by the Auditor General to the concerned institution in November 2021 to get a response on all the financial irregularities, but no response was received from the concerned institution.

Peshawar BRT is the only award-winning mass transit facility in Pakistan that has received high praise from the public. However, with the latest revelation regarding financial irregularities, its goodwill seems to be in jeopardy.