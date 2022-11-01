MG Yet to Start Local Production of Vehicles in Pakistan, NA Body Told

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries & Production was informed on Tuesday that MG Motors has not yet been issued a manufacturing license, and the company has not started manufacturing vehicles locally.

The Standing Committee on Industries & Production met under the Chairmanship of Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah to discuss the various issues pertaining to the ministry and its attached departments.

During the meeting, MNA Saira Bano raised the issue of vehicle booking. Concerned officials told the committee that the MG Motors plant in Lahore was to be completed in November. Secretary Industries and Production said that their plant is being installed after which an inspection will be carried out.

The company has not yet been issued a manufacturing license and they have imported new vehicles commercially. The committee suggested chairman to take the matter to the finance committee.

MG’s plant status

It is pertinent to mention here that back in July, a senior MG official had confirmed to ProPakistani that the company will launch locally assembled vehicles by the second half of 2022.

The official had highlighted that MG has invested $100 million in this project thus far. Out of this, the company has already committed $86 million to the factory and is actively spending the remaining $14 million on its completion.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, Usama Qadri, Kiran Imran Dar, Nawab Sher, Saira Bano, and other senior officers.