There is No Diesel Shortage: OGRA

Pakistan is expected to see higher fuel sales this month and has an inventory of more than 400,000 MT High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and 500,000 MT Motor Spirit (MS), respectively.

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) says imports of 250 KT HSD and 364 KT MS are already finalized and the refineries are committed to supplying local fuel in line with their tabled production.

An Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) spokesperson said,

Sufficient diesel stocks are available in the country to cater the necessary demand. It has been noted that certain sections of press reported on the limited stocks of diesel in the country, which is not correct.

The industry liaison expects to observe an increasing sales trend of fuel products in the country for the month of November 2022, it is learned reliably here. The high sales trend is primarily driven by the ongoing agriculture season and escalating pace of infrastructure rehabilitation by the government in flood-stricken areas.

The international market has been volatile since February 2022 due to the impact caused by Russia/Ukraine conflict on oil prices and availability. Despite the challenges, the oil industry has been successfully striving to meet the fuel demand of the country backed by local refineries and through the import of deficit products.

OGRA, OCAC, and the oil industry are reviewing the sales trend and closely monitoring it on a day-to-day basis through regular consultative engagement sessions to ensure that the fuel supplies remain streamlined for meeting the demand of the country.