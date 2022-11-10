Remodeling of Lahore’s Kalma Chowk Underpass Gets Underway

Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has officially initiated the remodeling of Kalma Chowk Underpass and the construction of CBD Punjab Boulevard in Lahore

According to details, PCBDDA, which is also known as Central Business District (CBD) Punjab, has also issued a traffic advisory for the citizens, notifying them about the closure of Kalma Chowk Underpass.

The Kalma Chowk Underpass will remain closed to all sorts of traffic for 30 days, which suggests that the remodeling of the underpass will be completed in a month.

In the initial phase of the remodeling, the traffic will be cut from Saint Mary’s Park to Center Point. Traffic coming from Ferozepur Road and going towards Center Point will be diverted through the remodeled Kalma Chowk Underpass towards Center Point.

CBD Punjab has assured that the roads will only be closed for a limited amount of time to minimize the inconvenience of citizens during the remodeling of the underpass.

Last month, the Executive Director of CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, in consultation with the City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore finalized the traffic diversion for the construction and remodeling projects.