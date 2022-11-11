Stunning-Looking New Honda Accord Unveiled [Photos]

For generations, Pakistani car enthusiasts have been huge fans of the Honda Accord. That remains true today, as Accord provides an excellent blend of luxury, style, and sportiness.

In exciting news, Honda has unveiled the all-new Accord with a stunning new look. The images reveal its sleek design, with the car borrowing styling cues from the Honda Civic.

With a large front grille and a sleek bumper design, the front end appears graceful yet imposing. The sharp Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) in the newly designed headlights complement the subtle front fascia. The elongated and straightened-out bonnet adds to the overall elegance.

The remaining body lines appear similar to the current Honda Accord model. It features smooth with simple lines along the length of the vehicle, which are complemented by an attractive alloy wheel design.

The rear end features revised taillights that appear to be a throwback to the CL9 Accord that Pakistanis know and love. The overall long and wide stance and razor-sharp silhouette add to the car’s overall beauty.

The D-segment sedan will likely feature two powertrain options:

A revised turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 192 horsepower (hp) and 260 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque

A dual electric motor hybrid assisted 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 204 hp and 335 Nm of torque

These powertrains will only feature a CVT gearbox as Honda Accord will no longer have a sporty variant. Being an executive sedan, Accord features all the modern tech such as Honda Sensing-based Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a smart cockpit with a digital information cluster, and various automated luxury features.

Being bigger than the previous generation, the new Accord is roomier and more comfortable. Reports suggest that the car will likely start from the equivalent of Rs. 6 million and go up to over Rs. 8.5 million if fully loaded. Regardless, the new Accord is a stone-cold stunner and will make a fine addition to Honda’s lineup.