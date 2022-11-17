Redmi A1+ is Launching in Pakistan Soon For Under Rs. 20,000

Xiaomi is bringing some of its most affordable phones to Pakistan soon. The Redmi A1 series broke cover in India and other markets back in September, but it is finally coming to Pakistan featuring prices as low as Rs. 19,900.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch on its Twitter account and through a press release shared on its Mi Store blog. The blog post confirms that the Redmi A1+ will break cover on November 19 for Rs. 19,900 and will be available through its official website as well as other retailers.

Keep in mind that Pakistan is only getting the Redmi A1+ for now. The regular Redmi A1 is identical to the Plus model and it only lacks a fingerprint sensor.

In terms of specifications, the Pakistani Redmi A1+ will be no different from the global model. It has the same 6.52-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and 400 nits of maximum brightness. The design also remains unchanged including a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a fingerprint sensor on the rear for fast unlocks.

MediaTek’s Helio A22 is at the center of the phone’s brain and it is paired with 2 to 3 GB RAM but only a single 32 GB storage variant. For software, it will boot Android 12 Go Edition with MIUI 12 on top.

There are only two cameras on the back including an 8MP primary shooter as well as a QVGA secondary sensor. The selfie camera is a 5MP lens. Since it is only a budget phone, there is only a micro-USB port to charge the 5,000 mAh battery. It does not have support for fast charging either.

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi A1+ will launch on November 19 online and will be available in offline stores on November 21. It will come in three colors including Black, Blue, and Green.