Audi E-Tron Gets a Huge Price Cut in Pakistan

Audi Premier Motors debuted the new E-Tron in Pakistan in 2020. The completely built-up (CBU) luxury electric vehicle (EV) is available in an SUV and a Sportback version.

Like its completely built-up (CBU) counterparts, E-Tron fell prey to the depreciating local currency, rising taxes, and shipping costs two months ago, which have led to a price hike of up to Rs. 25 million.

In promising news for a small niche of buyers, Audi has reduced the prices of the E-Tron by up to Rs. 20 million.

Effective immediately, the new price of the E-Tron is:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Difference (Rs.) E-Tron 50 32,450,000 22,300,000 10,150,000 E-Tron SB 38,000,000 24,850,000 13,150,000 E-Tron GT 48,325,000 34,500,000 17,525,000 RS E-Tron GT 68,000,000 68,000,000 24,600,000

Luxury EVs are gradually catching on among the big city dwellers across Pakistan with E-Tron being at the top of the food chain. Considering its features, looks, and performance, Audi E-Tron is a credible threat to petrol or diesel fuel-powered high-end cars that are almost twice its price.

For most people in Pakistan, Audi E-Tron is an unobtainable commodity even after the price cut. However, for people with enough purchasing power, it is a great addition to their 5-to-8 car garage.