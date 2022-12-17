Supreme Court Grants Bail to Man Involved in Blasphemy Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to a man charged of uploading blasphemous material on WhatsApp on Friday, ruling that additional investigation is needed in the case.

A two-person Supreme Court panel, led by Justice Qazi Isa and including Justice Yahya Afridi, released the defendant Zahid Mahmood on bail in exchange for a Rs. 100,000 surety bond.

After hearing the case, the trial court, and the high court both denied the defendant’s bail motion, prompting him to seek relief from the Supreme Court.

The court challenged the relevance of Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code to the trial during the session, noting that the Council of Islamic Ideology, when consulted about the case, had advised that the provision not be enforced on the defendant.

Although Justice Isa stated that every religious situation is tied to the state and that religious concerns could not be left in the hands of people, he noted that the public administration should manage them with skill and prudence.