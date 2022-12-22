Lahore Traffic Police Partners with LCCI to Mitigate Traffic Problems

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and City Traffic Police (CTP) have decided to form collaborative committees and assign a focal person to address traffic issues such as encroachments, improper parking, and traffic violations in Punjab’s capital.

At LCCI, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Dr. Assad Malhi, President Kashif Anwar, and Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood reached this consensus. Market representatives and LCCI Executive Committee members attended the said meeting.

CTO remarked that LCCI’s ideas are usually knowledge-based, hence their opinion is crucial. He added that CTP and LCCI will hold traffic rule awareness sessions.

“Whenever traffic stops or slows down, it adds to the smog issue,” the CTO stated, adding that everyone must contribute to ensure seamless traffic flow. He said that LCCI’s assistance will make traffic law enforcement easier.

CTO and LCCI President also vowed to fight encroachment and improper parking. Malhi guaranteed more police personnel to control one-way traffic in markets and deploy proper parking lines.

LCCI President praised the traffic police’s tireless efforts to maintain the flow of traffic and prevent accidents. He said that the LCCI will continue to assist the traffic police where and when needed.