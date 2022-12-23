Suzuki Launches a Huge Discount Offer for Suzuki WagonR AGS

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has relaunched its limited-time offer that entails free registration of WagonR’s AGS variant.

ALSO READ Punjab is Getting Yet Another World-Class Eco Bus Service

Note that this will decrease the overall price of the Suzuki WagonR, since the registration fee of all cars with less than 1000cc engine capacity is 1% of their retail price, according to the Islamabad excise and taxation department.

The company made the announcement via its social media, stating:

Don’t wait to avail this amazing offer. Offer is valid across all Suzuki Authorized Dealerships for a limited time only. Terms and conditions applied.

Responding to a customer query on Facebook, the company stated that the tentative delivery time is 45-90 days depending on the production capacity and market demand for the product. Given the recent non-production days (NPDs), the latter seems more plausible.

WagonR Discontinuation News

According to a recent update from the oft-reliable autojournal.pk, PSMC is planning to retire the Wagon R from its lineup, along with the Bolan.

The report added that Suzuki is no longer making completely knocked down (CKD) kits of Wagon R following its international discontinuation. Basically, no CKD kits for Pakistan means eventual discontinuation here as well.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Car Parts Exports to US Witness Massive Increase

ProPakistani reached out to PSMC for verification but was denied any comments on the development.