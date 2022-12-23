Punjab is Getting Yet Another World-Class Eco Bus Service

Punjab’s Transport Minister, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, has announced the imminent launch of a new eco-friendly bus service due to the severity of environmental pollution.

The government has approved a budget of approximately Rs. 3.4 billion for the eco-friendly bus project. Cheema shared this update while presiding over a departmental meeting.

Lahore, Faisalabad, Mianwali, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur will operate eco-friendly buses as part of this scheme. Under a short-term consulting policy, the identification of routes, the technical specifications of buses, and infrastructural requirements are being evaluated.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, declared that Lahore would get 300 hybrid buses soon, as part of the first phase of the new bus service launch.

Elahi also announced 200 new city bus stops. He said that the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) will operate 513 hybrid buses in the city through private operators.

The CM ordered a dedicated section for women, special needs, and handicapped people in the new buses. He instructed their seats to be near the entrance and exit doors.

During the previous meeting with PMA, Elahi ordered the revival of the Punjab Transport Company. He also gave principle approval for running electric buses in Lahore. The CM has also ordered the relevant officials to procure more buses for a separate feeder route project.