Here’s How Much Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki Increased Bike Prices in 2022

Bikes are supposed to be an affordable means of getting around the city. Unfortunately, bikemakers in Pakistan — especially Yamaha, Suzuki, and Honda — habitually increase bike prices after a month or two.
In 2022, Atlas Honda announced seven small bike prices that made for a total price increase of up to Rs. 80,400 this year.
Yamaha has announced six bike massive price hikes, making for a total increase of up to Rs. 115,500, while Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced 5 hikes, making for a maximum increase of up to Rs. 70,000.
The price hikes for each bike from the big three of Pakistan’s two-wheeler industry within 2022 are as follows:
Atlas Honda
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|December 2022 Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|CD 70
|94,900
|121,500
|26,600
|CD 70 Dream
|101,500
|129,900
|28,400
|Pridor
|130,500
|161,900
|31,400
|CG 125
|152,500
|185,900
|33,400
|CG 125SE
|182,000
|219,500
|33,500
|CB 125F
|218,500
|283,900
|65,400
|CB 150F
|273,500
|353,900
|80,400
Yamaha
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|December 2022 Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|YB 125Z
|190,000
|293,500
|103,500
|YB 125Z DX
|205,500
|314,500
|109,000
|YBR 125
|211,000
|322,500
|111,500
|YBR 125G
|220,500
|336,000
|115,500
Pak Suzuki
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|December 2022 Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|GD 110S
|199,000
|244,000
|45,000
|GS 150
|215,000
|266,000
|51,000
|GSX 125
|N/a
|359,000
|N/a
|GR 150
|315,000
|385,000
|70,000
At their new prices, bikes have also become unaffordable for a vast majority of buyers. While other local bike makers may still be an option in terms of prices, they too have their own problems such as weak aftersales services, build quality issues, and reliability.
Industry reports state that Pakistan has achieved up to 90% localization in bike manufacturing. Unfortunately, this localization is not good for people if they still have to pay huge money for barebones bikes. With their new prices and obsolete built quality, it suffices to say that none of the new bikes are good value.