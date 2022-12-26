Here’s How Much Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki Increased Bike Prices in 2022

Bikes are supposed to be an affordable means of getting around the city. Unfortunately, bikemakers in Pakistan — especially Yamaha, Suzuki, and Honda — habitually increase bike prices after a month or two.

In 2022, Atlas Honda announced seven small bike prices that made for a total price increase of up to Rs. 80,400 this year.

Yamaha has announced six bike massive price hikes, making for a total increase of up to Rs. 115,500, while Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced 5 hikes, making for a maximum increase of up to Rs. 70,000.

The price hikes for each bike from the big three of Pakistan’s two-wheeler industry within 2022 are as follows:

Atlas Honda

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) December 2022 Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) CD 70 94,900 121,500 26,600 CD 70 Dream 101,500 129,900 28,400 Pridor 130,500 161,900 31,400 CG 125 152,500 185,900 33,400 CG 125SE 182,000 219,500 33,500 CB 125F 218,500 283,900 65,400 CB 150F 273,500 353,900 80,400

Yamaha

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) December 2022 Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) YB 125Z 190,000 293,500 103,500 YB 125Z DX 205,500 314,500 109,000 YBR 125 211,000 322,500 111,500 YBR 125G 220,500 336,000 115,500

Pak Suzuki

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) December 2022 Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) GD 110S 199,000 244,000 45,000 GS 150 215,000 266,000 51,000 GSX 125 N/a 359,000 N/a GR 150 315,000 385,000 70,000

At their new prices, bikes have also become unaffordable for a vast majority of buyers. While other local bike makers may still be an option in terms of prices, they too have their own problems such as weak aftersales services, build quality issues, and reliability.

Industry reports state that Pakistan has achieved up to 90% localization in bike manufacturing. Unfortunately, this localization is not good for people if they still have to pay huge money for barebones bikes. With their new prices and obsolete built quality, it suffices to say that none of the new bikes are good value.