KP to Establish Special Security Force for Peshawar BRT

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Minister of Transport and Mass Transit, Malik Shah Mohammad Khan formed a special committee on Monday for the establishment of a dedicated security force for the TransPeshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service.

A high-level meeting presided over by Khan, decided to form a special force composed of private security operatives and police officers to protect the 27-kilometer BRT route. The managing director of Urban Mobility Authority will lead the special committee tasked with forming the BRT security force.

The committee consists of representatives from the departments of home and tribal affairs, transportation, the secretariat, police, and traffic police. It would devise solutions to ensure the safety of BRT passengers.

While praising the BRT initiative, Minister Malik Shah Mohammad remarked that it is the provincial government’s responsibility to provide security to the people. He added that the government is making all-out efforts to have TransPeshawar BRT be the gold standard of mass transit services.