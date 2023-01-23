Chairman NHA Orders Quick Removal of Snow from National Highways

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), Captain (r) Muhammad Khuram Agha, has given instructions for the timely removal of snow to allow traffic on the roads.

According to details, Chairman NHA gave these directions during visits to Kuchlak-Shella, Bagh-Khojak, and Top-Chaman (N-25) national highways up to the Afghan Border on Sunday.

ALSO READ Drones Banned at Islamabad Airport After One Nearly Crashed Into UN Aircraft

The Chairman was accompanied by Shahid Ihsanullah, Member Wet Zone Balochistan, Agha Inayatullah, General Manager Balochistan North, Engr. Raheel Ahmed, Director (Maint.) Balochistan-North, and Mir Asif Masood, Deputy Director (Maint.) Kalat-Quetta-Chaman (N-25) Quetta.

He and the officials visited the NHA’s Emergency Snow Removing Camps established on the above-mentioned national highways.

ALSO READ UAE Pushes For Online Salary Payment of Domestic Workers

During the visit, the Chairman inspected the machinery, camps, and salt stocked for snow removal. He appreciated all NHA teams, contractors, and workers mobilized on sites for timely response and removal of snow.

He also thanked the NHA Media Cell and media outlets for their quick response and coverage of the emergency work.