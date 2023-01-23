Alert: Traffic Signals Across Pakistan Go Dark Due to Power Failure

The countrywide blackout has killed most traffic signals, increasing the probability of accidents.

According to unofficial reports, the power outage is expected to last 15-20 hours. They add that, at the very least, the blackout will last up until nighttime. Therefore, people are advised to stay vigilant, keep their homes locked, and drive carefully on the roads.

1/2 Public Service Message: Due to the #Electricity outage in #Pakistan traffic signals in most of the areas will not be operational, please drive carefully. There are unconfirmed reports of restoration varying from 15-20 hours. #ChampAlertsOnTheGo #CAOTG

⬇️ — Shaheryar Hassan (@shaheryarhassan) January 23, 2023

Orange Line Train Failure

Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) came to a sudden halt earlier today at Canal View, causing major inconvenience for passengers. The management of OLMT stated that the train stopped due to a countrywide power supply breakdown.

Passengers were left stranded on the train for an undetermined amount of time, with no information provided about the delay or when the service would resume. To avoid further delays, the passengers were forced to walk to their respective destinations.

Despite the inconvenience caused by the power supply failure, the management stated that steps are being taken to resolve the issue and restore service as soon as possible. They also apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience.