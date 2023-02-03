News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Sections of Margalla Avenue Are Now Open for Traffic

By Waleed Shah | Published Feb 3, 2023 | 6:52 pm

The long-awaited Margalla Expressway has finally opened for traffic to the delight of locals. Certain sections of the expressway have been completed, providing residents with an opportunity to utilize it for their daily commute.

Although the Capital Development Authority (CDA) hasn’t shared an official update in this regard, an aerial video shows multiple cars traveling on the said road.

Credit: Travel with Moeen

The majority of the northern section of the road is complete and open for regular traffic. Although some minor work on the project is still ongoing. Caution is advised while driving on the said road as some sections have heavy labor activity taking place.

Margalla Avenue is a 33-kilometer highway in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills. The road is an alternative to Srinagar Highway and will provide easy access from the tenth and eleventh sectors of Islamabad to the N-5 National Highway.

This road is an integral part of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, as it connects Sangjani (N-5 National Highway) to Barakahu (Murree Expressway).


