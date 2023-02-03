Pakistani Startup Launches an Electric Scooter

A Pakistani startup firm ‘evee electric‘ has unveiled the C1 electric scooter for the local market.

The new two-wheeler follows a scooter design with a short wheelbase and flat floorboard that allows for simple mounting and dismounting in work clothes. Based on the details, C1 will be ideal for short city journeys.

The company claims that the scooter offers up to 60-km range with a 60V 20Ah Lead Dry Acid Battery. Other attributes include:

1200W Motor

Up to 550 Charging Cycles

Max Speed: 55 km/hr

Range: 50-60 km

Anti Theft Alarm

Reverse Gear

Hub Magnetic Coil

Charging time: 6 to 7 Hours

12 Tube vector controller

Disk brake

Color Display Meter

Load Capacity 150KG

Although the company is yet to reveal the official price of the scooter, reports state that it will likely cost around Rs. 300,000. While this price is already quite high, the ongoing economic situation can drive up C1’s price even further.