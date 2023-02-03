News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Pakistani Startup Launches an Electric Scooter

By Waleed Shah | Published Feb 3, 2023 | 4:17 pm

A Pakistani startup firm ‘evee electric‘ has unveiled the C1 electric scooter for the local market.

The new two-wheeler follows a scooter design with a short wheelbase and flat floorboard that allows for simple mounting and dismounting in work clothes. Based on the details, C1 will be ideal for short city journeys.

The company claims that the scooter offers up to 60-km range with a 60V 20Ah Lead Dry Acid Battery. Other attributes include:

  • 1200W Motor
  • Up to 550 Charging Cycles
  • Max Speed: 55 km/hr
  • Range: 50-60 km
  • Anti Theft Alarm
  • Reverse Gear
  • Hub Magnetic Coil
  • Charging time: 6 to 7 Hours
  • 12 Tube vector controller
  • Disk brake
  • Color Display Meter
  • Load Capacity 150KG

Although the company is yet to reveal the official price of the scooter, reports state that it will likely cost around Rs. 300,000. While this price is already quite high, the ongoing economic situation can drive up C1’s price even further.


