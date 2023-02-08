Punjab to Automate Parking Fee Collection to End Corruption

Punjab government secretary, Dr. Irshad Ahmed, has instructed Lahore Parking Company officers to automate the parking system in Lahore. He also directed the department to use CCTV cameras to properly monitor the parking lots.

On Tuesday, Ahmed presided over a meeting of the Lahore and Faisalabad Parking Company at the Punjab Civil Secretariat. He advised the Lahore Parking Company to tighten its monitoring system and ensure thorough fee collection.

He stated,

A survey should be done immediately to find out how many more parking sites can be established in Lahore and suggestions for the formation of the board of directors of the parking company be submitted too.

The secretary demanded a report on the automation system within a week. He said that the manual collection causes a substantial portion of the parking company’s revenue to disappear from the books.

He added that, with so many cars in the city, the company should be increasing its revenues rather than suffering losses.