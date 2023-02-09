Vlektra is Now Producing Premium Electric Bikes in Pakistan

People in Pakistan are looking for affordable modes of transportation amid terrible fuel price inflation. While electric bikes (e-bikes) appear to be an ideal solution, there aren’t enough of them in Pakistan to cause a major paradigm shift.

Despite its appealing lineup, one e-bike company has remained under the radar in Pakistan. Vlektra is a company that specializes in making sporty-looking electric bikes.

In a recent official announcement, the company stated that it has begun producing bikes locally in Pakistan. In the notification, Vlektra states that it has an annual production capacity of 30,000 bikes.

According to the official website, Vlektra’s lineup currently has two bikes. The details of those bikes are as follows:

Bolt

Bolt is an all-electric streetfighter bike with a 2000-watt electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. It has a driving range of up to 80 kilometers on a full charge and a top speed of around 75 kilometers. While not a straight-line speed demon, the bike is spry and peppy, with a claimed 0-60 kph time of just 4 seconds.

It has several modern amenities such as a digital information cluster, front and rear disc brakes with ABS and CBS technology, adjustable front suspension, sporty mono-shock rear suspension, DRLs, LED headlights, and taillights, among other features.

The price of Bolt is Rs. 449,000, excluding delivery charges.

Retro

Retro is an all-electric brat-scrambler crossover bike with a 1500-watt electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. It has a similar driving range of up to 80 kilometers on a full charge, and a claimed 0-60 kph time of just around 4.5 seconds. Compared to Bolt, Retro is a lighter bike, which makes its daily drive and maneuverability easier.

It also has similar modern features such as a digital information cluster, front and rear disc brakes with ABS and CBS technology, adjustable front, and rear shock absorbers, DRLs, LED headlights, taillights, etc.

Retro has a relatively cheaper price tag of Rs. 299,000, excluding delivery charges.

Retro 1969

Retro 1969 blends base-Retro’s styling with Bolt’s performance. It has a 2000-watt electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack.

It also has a driving range of up to 80 kilometers on a full charge and a top speed of around 75 kilometers. While not a straight-line speed demon, the bike is spry and peppy, with a claimed 0-60 kph time of just 4 seconds.

Other features include a digital information cluster, front and rear disc brakes with ABS and CBS technology, adjustable front, and rear shock absorbers, DRLs, LED headlights, taillights, etc.

Compared to the old museum pieces that Suzuki, Yamaha, and Honda offers, these bikes seem to be a promising value. However, their long-term ownership experience and practicality are yet to be determined.